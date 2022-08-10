Should you use Chrome as your IDE?

Join us on August 17th at 1pm EDT as our host Sean McPherson experiments with using the Chrome web browser as an environment for web development. We will learn about the Chrome DevTools, the Sources panel, debugging, and Workspaces.

In this Meetup, you will learn about:

Explore the Sources panel of Chrome Dev Tools

Learn about editing local files Chrome Workspaces

Compare pros and cons of using Chrome as an IDE

Learn some basic JavaScript debugging techniques