Should you use Chrome as your IDE?

Join us on August 17th at 1pm EDT as our host Sean McPherson experiments with using the Chrome web browser as an environment for web development. We will learn about the Chrome DevTools, the Sources panel, debugging, and Workspaces.
In this Meetup, you will learn about:
- Explore the Sources panel of Chrome Dev Tools
- Learn about editing local files Chrome Workspaces
- Compare pros and cons of using Chrome as an IDE
- Learn some basic JavaScript debugging techniques
YOUR HOST:
Sean McPherson
Sean McPherson, or Sean McP for short, is a software engineer for Khan Academy working with JavaScript, React, React Native, and Node.js..
Sign up for the meetup:
August 17th at 1pm EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards