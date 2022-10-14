Scaling the testing pyramid in TypeScript

Join Rob Richardson on November 21st at 12 p.m. EDT and take a deep dive into TypeScript testing. Unit tests? Integration tests? Mocks? Stubs? Fakes? How does this apply to the web?

We’ll look at all the ways you can test a web app and demo all the tools you’d use. We’ll live-code most tests to show you exactly what makes a good testing strategy. You’ll leave with a GitHub repo you can use to keep learning or fork and use in your own PWAs.

In this Meetup, you’ll get a clear walkthrough on:

What kind of tests you should consider using

What tools are available in each space

How you can build tests in TypeScript

How you replace imports and function parameters with mocks

how you can test components, APIs, and user experience