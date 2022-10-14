Scaling the testing pyramid in TypeScript

Join Rob Richardson on November 21st at 12 p.m. EDT and take a deep dive into TypeScript testing. Unit tests? Integration tests? Mocks? Stubs? Fakes? How does this apply to the web?
We’ll look at all the ways you can test a web app and demo all the tools you’d use. We’ll live-code most tests to show you exactly what makes a good testing strategy. You’ll leave with a GitHub repo you can use to keep learning or fork and use in your own PWAs.
In this Meetup, you’ll get a clear walkthrough on:
- What kind of tests you should consider using
- What tools are available in each space
- How you can build tests in TypeScript
- How you replace imports and function parameters with mocks
- how you can test components, APIs, and user experience
YOUR HOST:
Rob Richardson
Rob Richardson is a software craftsman building web properties in ASP.NET and Node, React, and Vue. He’s a Microsoft MVP, published author, and frequent speaker at conferences.
Rob Richardson is a software craftsman building web properties in ASP.NET and Node, React, and Vue. He’s a Microsoft MVP, published author, and frequent speaker at conferences.
Sign up for the meetup:
November 21st | 12 p.m EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards