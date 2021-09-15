LogRocket TypeScript meetup: Write more readable code with TS 4.4

Join us on Sept 30th at 2pm EDT for a deep dive on some new features of TypeScript 4.4. TypeScript brings type safety to JavaScript. There can be a tension between type safety and readable code. Inspired from this this recent post, together we’re going to look at:
- A long standing challenge around type narrowing in TypeScript
- How TypeScript 4.4 solves that; improving code readability without sacrificing type safety
- A rattle stop tour of how we got here in the first place – from TypeScript 1.0 to now
Your host:
John Reilly, contributor to ts-loader and fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin, also a general TS fanatic
Signup for the TypeScript Meetup:
Sept 30th at 2pm EDT (recording to be sent afterwards)