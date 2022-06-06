LogRocket React meetup: Building an application with React and Nx

Join us on June 14th at 2pm EDT to learn how to create an application with React and Nx, a build framework that allows you to build monorepos and scaffold full applications in place. In this Meetup, you will learn:
- Nx workspace: How to set one up, as well as creating an API to use alongside it
- Scaffolding the app: Assessing the building blocks of the app
- Calling your API: Adding a feature that shows the CLI in action
- Testing with Cypress: How to test with Cypress, which is built in when the app is scaffolded
- Additional Nx features: The Nx CLI has many features beyond what we’ve covered so far!
YOUR HOST:
Andrew Evans
Husband, engineer, FOSS contributor, and frontend developer at AWS. Follow him at rhythmandbinary.com and andrewevans.dev.
Sign up for the React meetup:
June 14th at 2 p.m. EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards