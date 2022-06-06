LogRocket React meetup: Building an application with React and Nx

Join us on June 14th at 2pm EDT to learn how to create an application with React and Nx, a build framework that allows you to build monorepos and scaffold full applications in place. In this Meetup, you will learn:

Nx workspace: How to set one up, as well as creating an API to use alongside it

Scaffolding the app: Assessing the building blocks of the app

Calling your API: Adding a feature that shows the CLI in action

Testing with Cypress: How to test with Cypress, which is built in when the app is scaffolded

Additional Nx features: The Nx CLI has many features beyond what we’ve covered so far!