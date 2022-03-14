LogRocket meetup: Why use Next.js with Apollo

Join us on March 22nd at 1 p.m. EDT for a deep dive on we’ll discuss why we should use the Apollo Client with Next.js and how we can use the Apollo Client with Next.js to render pages. Together we’re going to look at:
- static site generation (SSG)
- server-side rendering (SSR)
- client-side rendering (CSR)
YOUR HOST:
Coner Murphy
Coner is a web developer, content creator, and tech entrepreneur building phytype.com.
Coner is a web developer, content creator, and tech entrepreneur building phytype.com.
Sign up for the Next.js meetup:
March 22nd at 1 p.m. EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards