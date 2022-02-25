LogRocket Meetup: Live reload – What it is, why you need it and how to do it

Join us on March 8th at 6 p.m. EDT for a deep dive on live reloading your code – getting near instant feedback while you are coding – is a fundamental part of maintaining a rapid pace of development.

In this post we’ll look at the best ways to implement automatic live reload across your tech stack for JavaScript and TypeScript, including:

Live reloading a Node.js application (and creating a small testbed, which is the best place for experimentation and bug fixing);

Using “watch mode” for live reload of your automated tests;

Using “hot module reload” with your favorite frontend development framework to automatically reload the browser when you change your code;

Automatically synchronizing code changes into a running Docker container and reloading it;

Automatically reload containers in a microservices application on your development computer.

There’s simply no part of your development and testing process that can’t be improved by automatically reloading your code so you can easily see the result of your changes.

Join software craftsman and author Ashley Davis for a tour and demonstration of configuring live reload across your stack.