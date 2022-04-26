LogRocket CSS meetup: How to use CSS animations and stay performant (and accessible)

Join us on May 17th at 2 p.m. EDT for a deep dive on how to use CSS animations and stay performant and much more, together we’re going to look at:

the render process: Understanding how the browsers render each frame, what’s a repaint, what causes a reflow, and how to avoid them.

Harness the GPU: How to run (2D and 3D) clear 60 fps animation using hardware acceleration.

Mind your properties: How CSS properties affect the render process, What properties use the GPU, and which properties you should never animate.

Stay accessible!

How to keep your content readable, the :focus-within state, and the all important reduced motion.