Learn how to make a 360 VR video in Unity

Join Rajat Gupta on November 28th at 12 p.m. EDT as he takes you behind the scenes creating 360 videos with Unity.

We’ll cover everything from getting started with Unity and how to set up an environment, through adding objects and cameras and publishing your work online.

By the end of this webinar, you’ll have mastered all the skills required to make your own 360 videos using Unity—and you’ll have a fully-functioning video ready to upload on YouTube.

In this Meetup, you’ll learn how to:

Setup a project from scratch

Record a 360 video of a Unity scene

Inject 360 metadata

Export and test a 360 video