Creating accessible websites with semantic HTML

Join us on August 10th at 2 p.m. EDT and learn how semantic HTML can be used to create accessible websites.
In this meetup, you’ll learn:
- What is accessibility and why is it important?
- Semantic HTML basics
- Examples of some common accessibility issues and fixes
- Semantics and the accessibility tree
YOUR HOST:
Anuradha Kumari
Anuradha is a frontend developer, working on making the web more accessible, one website at a time. She is passionate about exploring new technologies and sharing knowledge through tech articles and talks. She has been recognized as GDE, MVP, and MDE.
Sign up for the meetup:
August 10th | 2 p.m EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards