Creating accessible websites with semantic HTML

Join us on August 10th at 2 p.m. EDT and learn how semantic HTML can be used to create accessible websites.

In this meetup, you’ll learn:

  • What is accessibility and why is it important?
  • Semantic HTML basics
  • Examples of some common accessibility issues and fixes
  • Semantics and the accessibility tree

YOUR HOST:

Anuradha Kumari
Anuradha is a frontend developer, working on making the web more accessible, one website at a time. She is passionate about exploring new technologies and sharing knowledge through tech articles and talks. She has been recognized as GDE, MVP, and MDE.

Sign up for the meetup:

August 10th | 2 p.m EDT

Recording to be sent afterwards