Converting a React (Next.js) app from JavaScript to TypeScript

Join us on July 20th at 2pm EDT to learn about the web’s hottest language: TypeScript! TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript, or JavaScript with types, which interacts with JavaScript and analyzes and understands code augments your existing development pattern.
In this Meetup, you will learn how TypeScript:
- Helps you document your code
- Works with IDEs to provide refactoring tools
- Assists local development in refactoring code
- Helps you develop more quickly with fewer bugs
YOUR HOST:
Josh Goldberg
Josh Goldberg is an author, speaker, and open source maintainer on projects in the TypeScript ecosystem such as Learning TypeScript, typescript-eslint, and TypeStat.
July 20th at 2pm EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards