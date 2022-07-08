Converting a React (Next.js) app from JavaScript to TypeScript

Join us on July 20th at 2pm EDT to learn about the web’s hottest language: TypeScript! TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript, or JavaScript with types, which interacts with JavaScript and analyzes and understands code augments your existing development pattern.

In this Meetup, you will learn how TypeScript:

Helps you document your code

Works with IDEs to provide refactoring tools

Assists local development in refactoring code

Helps you develop more quickly with fewer bugs