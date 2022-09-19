Configuring ESLint and Prettier for TypeScript

Join Josh Goldberg on October 21st at 2 p.m. EDT and learn how you can configure ESLint and Prettier for TypeScript compiling. Whether it’s formatting or linting, setting up the plethora of requisite tools for a modern TypeScript project can feel like a never-ending task. In this Meetup, you’ll get a clear walkthrough on the purpose and correct usage of:

TypeScript: adding type safety to your code

Prettier: applying and checking whitespace formatting

ESLint: stylistic (non-formatting!) code rules