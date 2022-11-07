Using setTimeout() and other timer APIs in Node.js

Node.js has various inbuilt methods that make managing asynchronous tasks easier compared to other server-side programming languages. The event loop is used to implement the asynchronous functionality of Node.js.

An event loop is a single-threaded semi-infinite loop that executes I/O or timer callbacks sequentially using a set of queues. The event loop has six different phases: timers, pending callbacks, idle or prepare, poll, check, and close callbacks. In this article, we’ll focus on the timers phase. We’ll look at examples for setTimeout() , clearTimeout() , and other Node.js timer functions.

Contents

Setting Node.js timer functions

The Node.js timer module contains functions that run code after a set amount of time. Timer methods are globally available to imitate the browser JavaScript API, hence they do not need to be imported via require() .

Let’s explore the timer functions in Node.js:

setTimeout()

setTimeout() can be used to set code execution after a certain period of time has passed (in milliseconds). It is similar to the JavaScript API’s window.setTimeout() function in browsers. A string of code, on the other hand, cannot be passed to be executed.

The setTimeout() function takes three arguments:

First: the function to be run

Second: the delay in milliseconds

Third (optional): an argument to be passed to the function

Here’s an example of the setTimeout() function:

const myTimeout = setTimeout(myGreeting, 5000, "Pascal"); function myGreeting(arg) { console.log("Welcome back " + arg) }

Because of the setTimeout call, the function in the above example, myGreeting() , will execute after close to 5000 milliseconds (or 5 seconds). The execution of the timeout can be slightly delayed due to other executing codes that run in the event loop.

The third parameter, Pascal , is a string that is passed to the myGreeting() function as its argument.

setTimeout() returns a Timeout object, which may be used to terminate the timeout using the clear method known as clearTimeout() . One real life use case of a setTimeout() function is a countdown to a flash sale in an ecommerce app.

setInterval()

setInterval() causes an indefinite loop to be executed. It is most useful for repeating a piece of code with a millisecond delay. SetInterval() , like setTimeout() , requires three arguments:

First: the function to be executed

Second: the delay in milliseconds

Third (optional): an argument to be passed to the function

Here’s an example of the setInterval() function:

function myInterval() { console.log('Catch me if you can!'); } setInterval(myInterval, 3000);

In the above example, the function, myInterval() , will run every 3000 milliseconds (3 seconds) until it is stopped. Similar to setTimeout() , the delay time may not be exact owing to other code operations that may occupy the event loop.

setInterval() produces a Timeout object that may be used to reference and adjust the previously set interval. One real life use case of the setInterval() function is fetching the latest price of Ethereum at an interval of 60 seconds n a crypto trading app.

setImmediate()

The setImmediate() function runs code after the current event loop cycle is completed. setImmediate() is similar to setTimeout() with a 0ms time delay.

To put it another way, the setImmediate() method will execute code after each statement in the script is executed. setImmediate() takes two arguments:

First: the function to be executed

Second (optional): the function’s parameter

Here’s an example of the setImmediate() function:

console.log('before setImmediate'); const myImmediate = setImmediate((arg) => { console.log(`Hello and welcome ${arg}!`); }, 'Pascal'); console.log('After setImmediate'); for(let i=0; i<10; i++){ console.log(i); }

In the above example, the setImmediate() function will run after all executable code has completed.

The output will be as follows:

before immediate after immediate 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Hello and welcome Pascal!

If you have a long CPU-bound process that you wish to make it async so that the event loop may continue to operate and handle other requests; setImmediate() is a decent option.

Clearing Node.js timer functions

setTimeout() , setInterval() , and setImmediate() all return an object that may be used to refer to the Timeout or Immediate objects, respectively. Node.js provides clear functions for stopping or canceling the execution of the Timeout or Immediate objects.

clearTimeout()

The clearTimeout() function is used to cancel the Timeout object created by the setTimeout() function:

const myTimeout = setTimeout(myGreeting, 5000, "Pascal"); function myGreeting(arg) { console.log("Welcome back " + arg) } clearTimeout(myTimeout)

clearInterval()

The clearInterval() function halts the interval object created by the setInterval() function:

function myInterval() { console.log('Catch me if you can!'); } setInterval(myInterval, 3000); clearInterval(myInterval)

clearImmediate()

The clearImmediate() function stops the immediate objected returned by the setImmediate() function:

console.log('before setImmediate'); const myImmediate = setImmediate((arg) => { console.log(`Hello and welcome ${arg}!`); }, 'Pascal'); console.log('After setImmediate'); for(let i=0; i<10; i++){ console.log(i); } clearImmediate(myImmediate);

Other timer functions

unref()

unref() is a Timeout method that notifies the Timeout object that the Node.js event loop is no longer required. Because there is no other event keeping the event loop going in this situation, it will end before the callback to setTimeout() is executed:

const myTimeout = setTimeout(myGreeting, 5000, "Pascal"); function myGreeting(arg) { console.log("Welcome back " + arg) } // Checking the myTimeout.hasRef() object console.log(myTimeout.hasRef()); // Unreferencing console.log(myTimeout.unref());

For the example above, the output will be as follows:

true Timeout { _idleTimeout: 5000, _idlePrev: [TimersList], _idleNext: [TimersList], _idleStart: 68, _onTimeout: [Function: myGreeting], _timerArgs: [Array], _repeat: null, _destroyed: false, [Symbol(refed)]: false, [Symbol(kHasPrimitive)]: false, [Symbol(asyncId)]: 2, [Symbol(triggerId)]: 1 }

The myGreeting() function is not printed on the console. Notice the [Symbol(refed)] is set to false .

ref()

The ref() method is called if the Timeout object’s event loop is no longer active. The ref() method is only used after timeout.unref() has been called and you need to access the Timeout object once more:

const myTimeout = setTimeout(myGreeting, 5000, "Pascal"); function myGreeting(arg) { console.log("Welcome back " + arg) } // Checking the myTimeout.hasRef() object console.log(myTimeout.hasRef()); // Unreferencing console.log(myTimeout.unref()); // Referencing again console.log(myTimeout.ref());

The output will be as follows for the above example:

true Timeout { _idleTimeout: 5000, _idlePrev: [TimersList], _idleNext: [TimersList], _idleStart: 73, _onTimeout: [Function: myGreeting], _timerArgs: [Array], _repeat: null, _destroyed: false, [Symbol(refed)]: false, [Symbol(kHasPrimitive)]: false, [Symbol(asyncId)]: 2, [Symbol(triggerId)]: 1 } Timeout { _idleTimeout: 5000, _idlePrev: [TimersList], _idleNext: [TimersList], _idleStart: 73, _onTimeout: [Function: myGreeting], _timerArgs: [Array], _repeat: null, _destroyed: false, [Symbol(refed)]: true, [Symbol(kHasPrimitive)]: false, [Symbol(asyncId)]: 2, [Symbol(triggerId)]: 1 } Welcome back Pascal

The myGreeting() function is printed on the console and you will notice the [Symbol(refed)] is set to true .

Conclusion

Timers are used in Node.js to execute a function at a certain time or to delay a program or code execution. In this article, we discussed the different timer functions available in Node.js to set or clear the execution of code. We looked at examples for setTimeout() , setInterval() , setImmediate() , clearTimeout() , clearInterval() , and clearImmediate() . We also discussed two additional timer functions: unref() and ref() .

200’s only Monitor failed and slow network requests in production Deploying a Node-based web app or website is the easy part. Making sure your Node instance continues to serve resources to your app is where things get tougher. If you’re interested in ensuring requests to the backend or third party services are successful, https://logrocket.com/signup/ Deploying a Node-based web app or website is the easy part. Making sure your Node instance continues to serve resources to your app is where things get tougher. If you’re interested in ensuring requests to the backend or third party services are successful, try LogRocket LogRocket is like a DVR for web and mobile apps, recording literally everything that happens while a user interacts with your app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on problematic network requests to quickly understand the root cause. LogRocket instruments your app to record baseline performance timings such as page load time, time to first byte, slow network requests, and also logs Redux, NgRx, and Vuex actions/state. LogRocket instruments your app to record baseline performance timings such as page load time, time to first byte, slow network requests, and also logs Redux, NgRx, and Vuex actions/state. Start monitoring for free