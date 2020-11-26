Using React Native to implement a carousel

If you’ve ever wondered how to best use horizontal spaces on mobile applications, you should consider using carousels. Carousels help users cycle through series of content that can be displayed both horizontally and vertically, making it easy for developers to display content on various types of devices, especially mobile ones.

In this tutorial, we’ll create a carousel in a mobile application using React Native.

Prerequisites

We will be creating a carousel with a Tinder animation, but, before we begin, this tutorial assumes you have the following prerequisites:

Knowledge of JavaScript (ES6+)

Familiarity with React v16+

Knowledge of React Native

A code editor

Basic knowledge of a terminal

npm and/or yarn

Node.js (v10+)

Getting started

First, we’ll bootstrap our application with Expo. Open your terminal and type the code below to install the Expo CLI if you don’t have it installed already:

npm install expo-cli --global

After installing Expo, we can use it to initialize React Native. Navigate to a directory that you want to add your project to and type the following:

expo init ReactNativeCarouselTutorial

Choose a blank template in the managed workflow section.

After it’s installed all the necessary dependencies, navigate to the project directory in your terminal and start your project:

expo start

This launches Metro Bundler in your browser, giving you the option of running the application on your chosen emulator. You should be presented with a screenshot similar to the one below:

Creating the carousel

To create a carousel, open your terminal, navigate to the project directory, and type this command:

npm install --save react-native-snap-carousel

This installs react-native-snap-carousel, which is a package we’ll use to create the carousel.

After installation, create a data.js file in your root directory and paste the code below:

export default data = [ { title: "Aenean leo", body: "Ut tincidunt tincidunt erat. Sed cursus turpis vitae tortor. Quisque malesuada placerat nisl. Donec quam felis, ultricies nec, pellentesque eu, pretium quis, sem.", imgUrl: "https://picsum.photos/id/11/200/300" }, { title: "In turpis", body: "Aenean ut eros et nisl sagittis vestibulum. Donec posuere vulputate arcu. Proin faucibus arcu quis ante. Curabitur at lacus ac velit ornare lobortis. ", imgUrl: "https://picsum.photos/id/10/200/300" }, { title: "Lorem Ipsum", body: "Phasellus ullamcorper ipsum rutrum nunc. Nullam quis ante. Etiam ultricies nisi vel augue. Aenean tellus metus, bibendum sed, posuere ac, mattis non, nunc.", imgUrl: "https://picsum.photos/id/12/200/300" } ]

The data file is an array that contains mock data that we will use to populate our carousel.

Next, create a file called CarouselCardItem.js and open it. Insert the following code:

import React from 'react' import { View, Text, StyleSheet, Dimensions, Image } from "react-native" export const SLIDER_WIDTH = Dimensions.get('window').width + 80 export const ITEM_WIDTH = Math.round(SLIDER_WIDTH * 0.7) const CarouselCardItem = ({ item, index }) => { return ( <View style={styles.container} key={index}> <Image source={{ uri: item.imgUrl }} style={styles.image} /> <Text style={styles.header}>{item.title}</Text> <Text style={styles.body}>{item.body}</Text> </View> ) } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { backgroundColor: 'white', borderRadius: 8, width: ITEM_WIDTH, paddingBottom: 40, shadowColor: "#000", shadowOffset: { width: 0, height: 3, }, shadowOpacity: 0.29, shadowRadius: 4.65, elevation: 7, }, image: { width: ITEM_WIDTH, height: 300, }, header: { color: "#222", fontSize: 28, fontWeight: "bold", paddingLeft: 20, paddingTop: 20 }, body: { color: "#222", fontSize: 18, paddingLeft: 20, paddingLeft: 20, paddingRight: 20 } }) export default CarouselCardItem

The CarouselCardItem implements the look of the cards in the carousel. It returns a component that will display the item passed as props.

Now, let’s create a component that will be responsible for displaying the carousel. Create a file called CarouselCards , open it, and enter the following code:

import React from 'react' import { View } from "react-native" import Carousel from 'react-native-snap-carousel' import CarouselCardItem, { SLIDER_WIDTH, ITEM_WIDTH } from './CarouselCardItem' import data from './data' const CarouselCards = () => { const isCarousel = React.useRef(null) return ( <View> <Carousel layout="tinder" layoutCardOffset={9} ref={isCarousel} data={data} renderItem={CarouselCardItem} sliderWidth={SLIDER_WIDTH} itemWidth={ITEM_WIDTH} inactiveSlideShift={0} useScrollView={true} /> </View> ) } export default CarouselCards

We use the Carousel component from the react-native-snap-carousel package to implement the carousel. The props accepted by the component include:

layout : it defines the way the items are rendered. The options include default, stack, and Tinder

: it defines the way the items are rendered. The options include default, stack, and Tinder layoutCardOffset : it is used to increase or decrease the default card offset in both the stack and Tinder layouts

: it is used to increase or decrease the default card offset in both the stack and Tinder layouts ref : creates a reference to an instance of the carousel

: creates a reference to an instance of the carousel data : array of items to loop on

: array of items to loop on renderItem : takes an item from the data and renders it into the list

: takes an item from the data and renders it into the list sliderWidth : width in pixel of the carousel

: width in pixel of the carousel itemWidth : width in pixel of the carousel item

: width in pixel of the carousel item useScrollView : choose to use a ScrollView component as opposed to a Flatlist component for performance reasons

: choose to use a ScrollView component as opposed to a Flatlist component for performance reasons onSnapToItem : snaps to a carousel item programmatically

Adding pagination

We can add pagination so users can skip to a certain item in the carousel without having to swipe continuously. The first thing we have to do is import the component. To do this, go to the line where we imported the carousel component:

import Carousel from 'react-native-snap-carousel'

And refactor it to look like this:

import Carousel, { Pagination } from 'react-native-snap-carousel'

Next, create a state to store the current pagination index:

const [index, setIndex] = React.useState(0)

After that, paste the following code below the carousel component:

<Pagination dotsLength={data.length} activeDotIndex={index} carouselRef={isCarousel} dotStyle={{ width: 10, height: 10, borderRadius: 5, marginHorizontal: 0, backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.92)' }} inactiveDotOpacity={0.4} inactiveDotScale={0.6} tappableDots={true} />

This renders the pagination component, which, by default, is a list of dots. The pagination component accepts the following props:

dotsLength : the number of dots to display

: the number of dots to display activeDotIndex : index of the current active dot

: index of the current active dot carouselRef : a reference to the carousel component, which the pagination is linked to

: a reference to the carousel component, which the pagination is linked to dotStyle : dots style to be merged with the default

: dots style to be merged with the default inactiveDotOpacity : the value of opacity applied to inactive dots

: the value of opacity applied to inactive dots inactiveDotScale : value of the scale transform applied to inactive dots

: value of the transform applied to inactive dots tappableDots : makes default dots tappable, so that when a dot is tapped, the carousel will slide to the corresponding item

The modified CarouselCards component should resemble the code below:

import React from 'react' import { View } from "react-native" import Carousel, { Pagination } from 'react-native-snap-carousel' import CarouselCardItem, { SLIDER_WIDTH, ITEM_WIDTH } from './CarouselCardItem' import data from './data' const CarouselCards = () => { const [index, setIndex] = React.useState(0) const isCarousel = React.useRef(null) return ( <View> <Carousel layout="tinder" layoutCardOffset={9} ref={isCarousel} data={data} renderItem={CarouselCardItem} sliderWidth={SLIDER_WIDTH} itemWidth={ITEM_WIDTH} onSnapToItem={(index) => setIndex(index)} useScrollView={true} /> <Pagination dotsLength={data.length} activeDotIndex={index} carouselRef={isCarousel} dotStyle={{ width: 10, height: 10, borderRadius: 5, marginHorizontal: 0, backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.92)' }} inactiveDotOpacity={0.4} inactiveDotScale={0.6} tappableDots={true} /> </View> ) } export default CarouselCards

Now, go to your App.js file and refactor the code there to look like this:

import React from 'react' import { SafeAreaView, StyleSheet } from 'react-native' import CarouselCards from './CarouselCards' export default function App() { return ( <SafeAreaView style={styles.container}> <CarouselCards /> </SafeAreaView> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { backgroundColor: '#fff', alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', padding: 50 }, });

After saving, you should be presented with a screenshot similar to this:

Congratulations! You’ve finished your carousel.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we walked through implementing a carousel with React Native. We used react-native-snap-carousel, which provides many options for creating carousels. If you’d like to see a Snack showcase of this tutorial, check it out here.