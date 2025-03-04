16 React component libraries and kits for improved UI

A React UI library or React component library is a software system that comes with a collection of pre-built and reusable components — tables, charts, modals, navbars, cards, buttons, and maps that are ready to use in React applications. These components are out-of-the-box, and beautifully and uniquely styled.

These built-in React components and ready-to-use design elements reduce the need to build UI components from scratch. They can play a major role in improving your development experience, and reducing time to production.

There are countless React UI kits and libraries available today. Your choice of a particular React component library largely depends on your project and design requirements. However, you need to also consider the library’s popularity, pricing, support, community, maintenance, and licensing requirements.

In this guide, we’ll highlight 16 of the most useful kits and libraries and show how to use them in your next React app. A few of them are popular, and some are more obscure. All of them can help address the unique needs of your next React project.

Editor’s note: This article was last updated by Joseph Mawa in March 2025 to add information on Headless UI for React and Hero UI, as well as provide pros/cons for each library.

When to use a React UI library

Building UI components from scratch can be tedious and sometimes futile. This is why component libraries exist; they provide ready-to-use design elements, thereby allowing developers to focus on building the UI without building everything from scratch.

While building from scratch gives you complete control, it comes with a cost: maintainability.

Using UI library makes more sense in most cases and it brings with it the following benefits:

Speed

By providing beautiful components or design elements, UI libraries ensure that developers focus on implementing the functionality of an app, thereby speeding up the development process.

Beautiful UI

Faster development time doesn’t mean developers should compromise on the look of their application. This is why UI libraries come with beautifully designed, ready-to-use components that act as the building blocks of an application.

Support and accessibility

Because the web is accessed by different people with different devices and needs, it is a huge task to build components from scratch that address your users’ accessibility needs and have the correct styles on multiple devices. UI libraries take care of these and also handle the support of older browsers.

Cross-browser compatibility

In some cases — usually involving the use of a relatively new CSS property or browser tool — developing CSS that works with all browsers can be tricky. This can negatively affect your user’s experience. UI libraries are an effective solution for this because they have cross-browser compatibility; your application will work on all modern browsers.

Comparing the top React component libraries and kits

In this section, we will compare the top React component libraries by summarizing their functionalities and highlighting their GitHub stars, weekly npm downloads, and newness. This comparison will help you quickly pick those that meet your project requirements.

You need to be aware that GitHub stars are similar to social media likes. They in no way reflect the quality of the software. Similarly, the weekly npm downloads are far from accurate because they include downloads from automated build servers and bots.

On the other hand, you can quickly skim through the functionality of each library, pricing, and licensing requirements so that you can identify those libraries that meet your project requirements:

React UI library GitHub stars Licensing Pricing Functions Weekly npm downloads Newness React Bootstrap 22.5K MIT Free jQuery-free, ready-to-use React components styled with Bootstrap 1,070,903 11 years Core UI 787 MIT and Commercial Licenses Free and Paid versions jQuery-free, customizable, easy to learn React.js UI components, and React.js Admin Templates. 146,306 7 years PrimeReact 7.4K MIT Free Rich set of open source UI components for React 151,116 8 years Grommet 8.4K Apache License 2.0 Free Accessibility, modularity, responsiveness, and theming 33,808 10 years Onsen UI 8.8K Apache License 2.0 Free Native-feeling progressive web apps (PWAs) and hybrid apps 20,392 9 years MUI 94.8K MIT and Commercial Licenses Free and Paid versions Ready-to-use foundational React components styled with Google’s Material Design 4,971,142 11 years Chakra UI 38.5K MIT Free Simple, modular, and accessible UI Components 668,703 5 years Ant Design 93.6K MIT Free A set of high-quality React components for building enterprise-class UI designed for web applications 1,705,267 10 years Semantic UI React 13.3K MIT Free jQuery-free, declarative API, beautifully styled React components for enterprise-class UI 274,350 10 years Blueprint UI 20.9K Apache License 2.0 Free Optimized for building complex, data-dense interfaces for desktop applications 167,600 9 years Visx 19.7K MIT Free Consists of low-level visualization primitives for React 664,000 7 years Fluent UI 18.8K MIT Free Robust React-based frontend framework/components for building web experiences 115,139 5 years Evergreen 12.4K MIT Free Works out of the box, offers server-side rendering, flexible, composable, enterprise-grade 15,935 7 years Mantine 27.7K MIT Free Free and open source, usable in any project, customizable, responsive, and adaptive 243,303 5 years Headless UI for React 26.8K MIT Free Free and open source. It provides unstyled and fully accessible React components you can style using Tailwind Css 2,372,740 4 years Hero UI 23.1K MIT Free Built on top of Tailwind CSS and React Aria. You can use it to build accessible and aesthetically pleasing React applications 4,223 4 years

React Bootstrap

React Bootstrap rebuilds Bootstrap — the most popular frontend framework for React — removing the unnecessary jQuery dependency.

Although the jQuery dependency is removed, React Bootstrap embraces its Bootstrap core and works with the entire Bootstrap stylesheet. Consequently, it is compatible with many Bootstrap themes.

As one of the oldest React frameworks, React Bootstrap has evolved and matured linearly with React. Additionally, each component is implemented with accessibility in mind, so it offers a set of accessible-by-default design elements.

Pros of React Bootstrap

Components — React Bootstrap has several pre-built UI components

React Bootstrap has several pre-built UI components Accessibility — The components are built following accessibility guidelines

The components are built following accessibility guidelines Customization — It is highly customizable with several customization options

It is highly customizable with several customization options Responsiveness — The built-in components are responsive on different screen sizes

Cons of React Bootstrap

Learning curve — React Bootstrap has a relatively steep learning curve, especially for beginners

React Bootstrap has a relatively steep learning curve, especially for beginners Uniform design — Sites built using the built-in bootstrap themes will look similar

How to use React Bootstrap

Run the following code to install React Bootstrap:

sh npm install react-bootstrap bootstrap

You can easily import and use components like this:

js import Button from 'react-bootstrap/Button'; // or less ideally import { Button } from 'react-bootstrap'; <Stack direction="horizontal" gap={2}> <Button as="a" variant="primary"> Button as link </Button> <Button as="a" variant="success"> Button as link </Button> </Stack>

Core UI

Core UI is one of the most powerful React UI component libraries. It provides a robust collection of simple, customizable, easy-to-use React UI components and React Admin Templates. Consequently, Core UI provides all the design elements needed to build modern, beautiful, and responsive React applications, thereby cutting development time significantly.

In addition to speeding up your development time, Core UI provides beautifully handcrafted design elements that are Bootstrap-compatible. These design elements are true React components built from scratch with Bootstrap but without the jQuery dependency.

Furthermore, Core UI provides both mobile and cross-browser compatibility. It also supports most of the other popular frameworks like Angular and Vue

Pros of Core UI

Components — Large collection of customizable and easy-to-use React components

Large collection of customizable and easy-to-use React components Supported frameworks — Supports most of the other popular frameworks like Angular and Vue. Therefore, it is easy to switch from one supported framework to the other

Supports most of the other popular frameworks like Angular and Vue. Therefore, it is easy to switch from one supported framework to the other Responsiveness — Core UI uses a mobile-first approach. The built-in components are responsive

Core UI uses a mobile-first approach. The built-in components are responsive Themes — Core UI provides a large collection of customizable themes and color schemes

Cons of Core UI

Community — Core UI is relatively a small project with a small community. With such a small community, it may be difficult to get immediate help and learning resources

Core UI is relatively a small project with a small community. With such a small community, it may be difficult to get immediate help and learning resources Pricing — Though most of the components are free, you may need to acquire the commercial license for advanced React components

How to use Core UI

To use Core UI, install it by running the following command:

sh npm install @coreui/react

Then you can import and use any of the built-in React components like so:

js import React from 'react' import { CButton } from '@coreui/react' export const ButtonExample = () => { return ( <> <CButton color="primary">Primary</CButton> </> ) }

PrimeReact

PrimeReact, built by PrimeTek Informatics, is one of the most extraordinary React UI kits that accelerates frontend design and development, featuring a collection of more than 70 components to choose from.

In addition to a wide variety of components, PrimeReact features custom themes, premium application templates, a11y, and responsive and touch-enabled UI components to deliver an excellent UI experience on any device.

For more details, check out PrimeReact on GitHub.

Pros of PrimeReact

Components — It has an extensive collection of components that have been optimized for performance

It has an extensive collection of components that have been optimized for performance Support — It has dedicated enterprise support

It has dedicated enterprise support Responsive — PrimeReact is built with responsiveness in mind

PrimeReact is built with responsiveness in mind Theme — It has built-in theming options. A user can create a personalized theme

It has built-in theming options. A user can create a personalized theme Accessibility — PrimeReact was built with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines in mind

PrimeReact was built with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines in mind Community — It has a vibrant community and tons of online learning resources. Therefore, it’s easy to get help when stuck

Cons of PrimeReact

Complexity — PrimeReact has a fairly large number of React components. Learning all of them can be daunting

PrimeReact has a fairly large number of React components. Learning all of them can be daunting Customization — PrimeReact is customizable by design. However, customizing the defaults to suit your design requirements isn’t trivial

How to use PrimeReact

The kit is easy to install and use:

sh npm i primereact --save

For icons, you can download the primeicons library:

sh npm i primeicons --save

After installation, you can import and use a component like this:

js import { Button } from "primereact/button"; function PrimeButtonEx() { return ( <div> <Button>Button</Button> </div> ); }

Grommet

Part design, part framework, Grommet is a UI library based in React. It features a great set of components that make it easy to get started. The library also provides powerful theming tools that allow you to tailor the component library to align with your desired layout, color, and type.

The Grommet Design Kit is a drag-and-drop tool that makes designing your layout and components a breeze. It features sticker sheets, app templates, and plenty of icons:

Pros of Grommet

Components — Grommet has an extensive collection of modular and reusable React components

Grommet has an extensive collection of modular and reusable React components Accessibility — The built-in components were built following the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0

The built-in components were built following the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 Responsiveness — Grommet components are responsive. They adapt to different screen sizes

Grommet components are responsive. They adapt to different screen sizes Design kit — Grommet has a fully fledged drag-and-drop design kit for designing templates and layouts

Cons of Grommet

Learning curve — Grommet has a slightly steep learning curve

Grommet has a slightly steep learning curve Community — Grommet has a relatively smaller community than the other React component libraries

How to use Grommet

To set up Grommet, run the following command in your React app:

sh npm i grommet

To use a component such as Button , import it from the "grommet" package:

js import { Grommet, Button } from "grommet" function GrommetButtonEx() { return ( <Grommet className="App"> <Button label="Button" /> </Grommet> ); }

Onsen UI

If you want your web app to feel native, Onsen UI is the library for you. Onsen UI is designed to enrich the user experience with a mobile-like feel. It’s packed with features that provide the UI experience of native iOS and Android devices.

Onsen UI’s elements and components are natively designed and perfect for developing hybrid apps and web apps. The library enables you to simulate page transitions, animations, ripple effects, and popup models — basically, any effect you would find in native Android and iOS devices:

Pros of Onsen

Components — Onsen has a rich set of components you can use to build cross-platform hybrid applications

Onsen has a rich set of components you can use to build cross-platform hybrid applications Cross-platform support — You can use it to build cross-platform mobile apps and PWAs. You write once and use it everywhere

You can use it to build cross-platform mobile apps and PWAs. You write once and use it everywhere Documentation — Onsen has in-depth and detailed documentation

Cons of Onsen

Community — Onsen has a relatively small community. This might affect the project’s development and sustainability

How to use Onsen

To use Onsen in a React app, first install the npm packages:

sh npm i onsenui react-onsenui --save

onsenui contains the Onsen UI core instance. react-onsenui contains the React components:

js import { Page, Button } from "react-onsenui"; function OnsenButtonEx() { return ( <Page> <Button> Click Me!!</Button> </Page> ); }

Then, import the Onsen CSS:

js import "onsenui/css/onsenui.css" import "onsenui/css/onsen-css-components.css"

I fondly refer to Onsen UI as the native CSS of the web.

MUI

MUI is one of the popular React component libraries. It is based on Google’s Material Design. It is feature-rich with an extensive collection of ready-to-use components.

Pros of MUI

Components — MUI has an extensive collection of pre-built and ready-to-use components

MUI has an extensive collection of pre-built and ready-to-use components Customization — You can customize MUI to meet your design requirements

You can customize MUI to meet your design requirements Accessibility — MUI goes out of its way to ensure the React components are accessible

MUI goes out of its way to ensure the React components are accessible Documentation — MUI has an in-depth documentation

MUI has an in-depth documentation Community — It has a vibrant community behind its development. This will ensure the sustainability of the project

Cons of MUI

Learning curve — If you’re new, MUI has a relatively steep learning curve

If you’re new, MUI has a relatively steep learning curve Opinionated design — MUI implements Google’s Material Design by default and customizing it may not be trivial. All the sites that use the default theme look similar

MUI implements Google’s Material Design by default and customizing it may not be trivial. All the sites that use the default theme look similar Pricing — Some of the advanced components require a commercial license

How to use MUI

To install, run the following command:

sh # with npm npm install @mui/material @emotion/react @emotion/styled # with yarn yarn add @mui/material @emotion/react @emotion/styled

Next, import the component you want to use from the @mui/material :

js import Button from "@mui/material/Button"; function MatButtonEx() { return ( <div> <Button color="primary">Button</Button> </div> ); }

MUI also provides beautiful premium themes and templates you can purchase to jumpstart your project. Check out this article for a deeper dive into MUI.

Chakra UI

I am so proud of my fellow Nigerian, Segun Adebayo, for developing Chakra UI. It has a clean and neat UI and is one of the most complete React UI kits I have ever seen. Its APIs are simple but composable, and the accessibility is great.

Chakra UI has over 30.8K GitHub stars, and is very extensible and customizable.

Pros of Chakra UI

Components — It has a large collection of accessible and ready-to-use React components

It has a large collection of accessible and ready-to-use React components Customization — Chakra UI has a built-in functionality you can use to customize the default theme

Chakra UI has a built-in functionality you can use to customize the default theme Documentation — Chakra UI has a detailed documentation that is easy to follow

Chakra UI has a detailed documentation that is easy to follow Community — Chakra has a vibrant community of developers and users

Chakra has a vibrant community of developers and users Maintenance — It is actively maintained with regular updates and releases

Cons of Chakra UI

Learning curve — Chakra UI has a steeper learning curve than its peers

How to use Chakra UI

Inside your React project, run the following command to install Chakra UI:

sh npm i @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react@^11 @emotion/styled@^11 framer-motion@^4 # OR yarn add @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react@^11 @emotion/styled@^11 framer-motion@^4

Chakra UI has a ChakraProvider that we must provide at the root of our application when we want to use Chakra components:

js import * as React from "react"; // 1. import `ChakraProvider` component import { ChakraProvider } from "@chakra-ui/react"; function App({ Component }) { // 2. Use at the root of your app return ( <ChakraProvider> <Component /> </ChakraProvider> ); }

To use a component — for example, Button — we have to import it from @chakra-ui/react :

js import { Button, ButtonGroup } from "@chakra-ui/react";

Then we can render Button like so:

js function ChakraUIButtonEx() { return ( <div> <Button>Click Me</Button> </div> ); }

For more information about Chakra UI and its components, visit the official docs.

Ant Design

Ant Design is regarded as one of the best React UI kits in the world. With over 88K stars on GitHub, it tops the list as one of the most used and downloaded React UI kits.

Ant Design incorporates and promotes global design patterns and offers features like powerful theme customization, high-quality React components, and internationalization support.

Pros of Ant design

Components — The Ant design UI component library has a vast collection of ready-to-use React components

The Ant design UI component library has a vast collection of ready-to-use React components Customization — Ant design is flexible. You can customize it to suit your design requirements

Ant design is flexible. You can customize it to suit your design requirements Documentation — The Ant design API is well documented

The Ant design API is well documented Community — It has a vibrant community of developers and users. Therefore, it is easy to get help

Cons of Ant design

Learning curve — Ant design has lots of features. It has a relatively steep learning curve if you’re a beginner.

How to use Ant Design

Install Ant Design like so:

sh # npm npm install antd # yarn yarn add antd

We can import the style sheets manually:

js import 'antd/dist/antd.css';

We can import any component we want to use from antd . For example, to use Button , we would do this:

js import { Button } from "antd"; function AntdEx() { return <Button type="primary">Primary Button</Button>; }

Visit this page to see all the components in Ant Design. Ant Design also has a spin-off for Angular and a spin-off for Vue.js.

Semantic UI React

Semantic UI React is the official Semantic UI integration for React. It is a complete React UI kit that is built on top of the Semantic UI CSS framework.

This Semantic UI React boasts over 100 components and offers the following robust features:

Auto-controlled state — Stateful components are auto-controlled; there’s no need to explicitly write code to get the state or the event

Stateful components are auto-controlled; there’s no need to explicitly write code to get the state or the event Shorthand props — Semantic UI React components have a shorthand syntax for passing props. For example, instead of <Button type="primary" /> , we can write <Button primary /> . A prop can translate to many values. For example, the icon props can be an icon name , an <Icon /> instance, or an icon props object

Semantic UI React components have a shorthand syntax for passing props. For example, instead of , we can write . A prop can translate to many values. For example, the props can be an icon , an instance, or an icon props object Augmentation — A component can be rendered as another component using the as props; a Header may be rendered as an h3 element in the DOM

Pros of Semantic UI React

Components — It comes with a wide range of pre-built and styled React components

It comes with a wide range of pre-built and styled React components Customization — Though it comes with a large collection of built-in components, you can customize Semantic UI React to suit your design requirements

Though it comes with a large collection of built-in components, you can customize Semantic UI React to suit your design requirements Responsiveness — Semantic UI React components are responsive by design

Semantic UI React components are responsive by design Documentation — Semantic UI React has a detailed documentation for the built-in components and other APIs

Cons of Semantic UI React

Learning curve — Semantic UI React is easy to grasp but it also comes with a bit of learning curve

How to use Sema*n*tic UI React

Semantic UI React is easy to install:

sh # yarn yarn add semantic-ui-react semantic-ui-css # npm npm install semantic-ui-react semantic-ui-css

After installation, we can then import the minified CSS file:

js import "semantic-ui-css/semantic.min.css";

Now, let’s see how we can use an inbuilt Semantic UI component. Let’s use the Button component:

js import React from "react"; import { Button } from "semantic-ui-react"; const ButtonExampleButton = () => <Button>Click Here</Button>; export default ButtonExampleButton;

To see all components in Semantic UI React, visit the official docs.

Blueprint UI

Blueprint UI is a React-based UI kit for the web with over 20K stars on GitHub. It is optimized for building complex interfaces for desktop applications.

Pros of Blueprint UI

Components — Blueprint UI has an extensive collection of built-in components ready to use

Blueprint UI has an extensive collection of built-in components ready to use Stability — Blueprint UI is stable and mature

Blueprint UI is stable and mature Documentation — The Blueprint API and components are well documented

The Blueprint API and components are well documented Accessibility — It emphasizes accessibility

Cons of Blueprint UI

Responsiveness — Blueprint is not a mobile-first framework. It has been designed for desktop applications

How to use Blueprint UI

Installing Blueprint UI is very simple:

sh yarn add @blueprintjs/core react react-dom

@blueprintjs/core is the core of the Blueprint UI kit. It contains over 40 components we can use. The react-dom and react packages are required for Blueprint UI to work. Additional components can be obtained from:

@blueprintjs/icons

@blueprintjs/select

@blueprintjs/datetime

@blueprintjs/table

@blueprintjs/timezone

To use a component from Blueprint UI, we’ll have to import it from @blueprintjs/core . For example, to use the Button component, we will have to import it from @blueprintjs/core :

js import { Button } from "@blueprintjs/core";

Then we can render the Button like so:

js function BlueprintUIButtonEx() { return ( <div> <Button intent="success" text="button content"> Click Me </Button> </div> ); }

Visx

Visx stands for Visual Components and is a collection of reusable, low-level visualization components developed by Airbnb. It consists of several standalone packages for building flexible visual interfaces with React.

Visx is open source and designed to make creating complex and interactive data visualizations easier using React components. Visx provides a set of modular, low-level building blocks for creating custom visualizations, allowing developers to have fine-grained control over the appearance and behavior of their UI.

Pros of Visx

Components — It has an extensive collection of low-level visualization primitives for React

It has an extensive collection of low-level visualization primitives for React Lightweight — Visx splits components into small modules that you can only install when you need to. This makes the package lightweight

Visx splits components into small modules that you can only install when you need to. This makes the package lightweight Documentation — Visx is a well-documented components library. This makes it easy to learn and use

Visx is a well-documented components library. This makes it easy to learn and use Unopinionated — By design, Visx doesn’t have an opinion on the state management library you need to use

Cons of Visx

Animation — Visx doesn’t have a built-in functionality for animations

How to use Visx

You can install Visx with npm or yarn:

sh # npm npm install @visx/shape @visx/scale @visx/axis @visx/group @visx/text # yarn yarn add @visx/shape @visx/scale @visx/axis @visx/group @visx/text

Fluent UI

Fluent UI, formerly Office UI Fabric, is a set of open source, cross-platform design and user interface (UI) components and libraries developed by Microsoft. It is designed to help developers create consistent, visually appealing, and accessible user interfaces for their web and mobile applications. Fluent UI provides a comprehensive set of UI components that follow the Fluent Design System principles, such as buttons, forms, menus, and more.

Pros of Fluent UI

Components — It has an extensive collection of pre-built and reusable React components

It has an extensive collection of pre-built and reusable React components Cross-platform — You can use Fluent UI to create a consistent user experience across web, mobile, and desktop

You can use Fluent UI to create a consistent user experience across web, mobile, and desktop Customizable — It provides built-in features to customize the React components to suit your branding

It provides built-in features to customize the React components to suit your branding Accessibility — The React components are WCAG 2.1 compliant

Cons of Fluent UI

Learning curve — Fluent UI can have a steep learning curve if you’re still a beginner

Fluent UI can have a steep learning curve if you’re still a beginner Design language — Because it is built and maintained by Microsoft, the design language and philosophy are heavily inspired by Microsoft. This can be a problem if you are not targeting the Microsoft ecosystem

How to use Fluent UI

To install Fluent UI, run the following code:

sh # with npm npm install @fluentui/react # with yarn yarn add @fluentui/react

Evergreen

Evergreen is a design system and set of open source, React-based UI components created by Segment, a customer data platform company. Evergreen UI is designed to help developers build modern and elegant user interfaces for web applications. It provides a collection of reusable, customizable components that follow a minimalist design philosophy.

Pros of Evergreen

Components — Evergreen has a large collection of built-in React components that you just install and use

Evergreen has a large collection of built-in React components that you just install and use Customization — Evergreen has a built-in theme that you can customize to suit your design requirements

Evergreen has a built-in theme that you can customize to suit your design requirements Maintenance — It is being actively maintained

It is being actively maintained Documentation — Evergreen has an excellent and in-depth documentation to get you started

Cons of Evergreen

Community — It doesn’t have a robust community where you can easily ask for help or ensure the project’s sustainability

How to use Evergreen

Evergreen can be installed by running the code below:

sh # yarn yarn add evergreen-ui # npm npm install --save evergreen-ui

You can import and use components as seen below:

js import { Button } from "evergreen-ui"; function App() { return ( <> <Button marginLeft={10} marginRight={10}> Default </Button> <Button marginRight={10} appearance="primary"> Primary </Button> <Button marginRight={10} appearance="minimal"> Minimal </Button> </> ); }

Mantine

Mantine is an open source React component library that provides a wide range of high-quality, customizable, and accessible UI components for building modern web applications. Mantine is designed to simplify building user interfaces in React by offering a comprehensive set of React components and utilities.

Pros of Mantine

UI components — It has several built-in components that are well-designed and customizable

It has several built-in components that are well-designed and customizable Documentation — Mantine has an excellent and up-to-date documentation making it easy to look up information

Mantine has an excellent and up-to-date documentation making it easy to look up information Theme — It has a built-in theme with customization options

It has a built-in theme with customization options Integration — You can integrate Mantine with different React build tools

You can integrate Mantine with different React build tools Community — It has an active Discord server where you can quickly seek help for any difficulties

Cons of Mantine

Learning curve — If you’re still new, Mantine has a relatively steep learning curve

How to use Mantine

Install Mantine by running any of the code below:

sh # npm npm install @mantine/core @mantine/hooks # yarn yarn add @mantine/core @mantine/hooks

You can import and use components from Mantine like so:

js import { Button } from "@mantine/core"; function Demo() { return <Button fullWidth>Full width button</Button>; }

Headless UI for React

Headless UI is one of the React component libraries. It provides tons of unstyled and fully accessible React components. It is developed and maintained by Tailwind Labs, the developers of Tailwind CSS. Therefore, you can easily integrate it with Tailwind CSS, one of the leading CSS frameworks.

Pros of Headless UI for React

Styling — No predefined styling. This gives you design freedom

No predefined styling. This gives you design freedom Accessibility — Fully accessible React components

Fully accessible React components Tailwind integration — You can easily integrate it with Tailwind CSS, one of the leading CSS frameworks

You can easily integrate it with Tailwind CSS, one of the leading CSS frameworks Components — Comprehensive collection of built-in components ranging from Popups and Dropdowns to Form elements

Cons of Headless UI for React

Increases time to production — Headless UI ships unstyled components. This increases complexity and time to production because you have to write styles from scratch

How to use Headless UI for React

Getting started with the latest version of Headless UI for React is simple and straightforward. You need to install it from the npm package registry like so:

sh npm install @headlessui/react@latest

After successfully installing it, you can import and use its built-in components as in the example below. If you’re using it with Tailwind CSS, be sure to set it up as well.

js import { Button } from '@headlessui/react' export default function Example() { return ( <Button className="rounded-md bg-gray-600 py-1.5 px-3"> Save changes </Button> ) }

Hero UI

Hero UI, which was previously known as Next UI, is one of the fully-featured React component libraries. It was built on top of Tailwind CSS and React Aria. Under the hood, it uses Framer Motion for animation.

Hero UI is one of the React component libraries to look out for if you want to build accessible and aesthetically pleasing React applications. It comes with a built-in theme functionality that you can easily customize to meet your design requirements.

Pros of Hero UI

Components — This library comes with several built-in visually appealing components

This library comes with several built-in visually appealing components Customization — Hero UI is customizable by design. It has built-in functionality for customizing the built-in theme

Hero UI is customizable by design. It has built-in functionality for customizing the built-in theme Accessibility — Its components are accessible out of the box

Its components are accessible out of the box Documentation — Hero UI has a detailed documentation

Cons of Hero UI

Learning curve — Hero UI has a relatively steep learning curve if you are new

How to use Hero UI

Getting started with Hero UI is fairly straightforward. You can install the Hero UI command line tool and use it to bootstrap a React project:

sh # Install the command line tool npm install -g heroui-cli # Create a project using the command line tool heroui init hero-ui-app

Hero UI has tons of React component libraries distributed as separate npm packages. You install each React component you want to use separately:

sh npm install @heroui/button

After installation, you can import and use a component like so:

js import { Button } from "@heroui/react"; export default function App() { return <Button color="primary">Button</Button>; }

Honorable mentions for React UI kits and libraries

If you’re interested in other React UI libraries, check out the following:

Conclusion

In this guide, we reviewed a comprehensive list of React UI kits — everything from innovative newcomers to popular stalwarts. We also shared other React UI kits that are not quite popular but still pack a punch.

Now you should have the basic, foundational knowledge you need to select the right UI kit for your next React project.