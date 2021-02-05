tinyhttp vs. Express: Which is better?

Introduction

tinyhttp is a modern Express-like web framework written in TypeScript and compiled to native ESM that uses a bare minimum amount of dependencies to avoid legacy hell.

Express is a minimal and flexible Node.js web application framework that provides a robust set of features for web and mobile applications.

Here is a short list of most important features that tinyhttp has:

2.5x faster than Express

Full Express middleware support

Async middleware support

Native ESM and CommonJS support

No legacy dependencies, just the JavaScript itself

Types out of the box

Basic comparison

criteria tinyhttp express v4 Minimum supported Node.js version 12.4.0 0.10.0 Minimum supported ECMAScript version ES2019 ES5 (?) req / res extensions ✔️ ✔️ Test coverage 92% 100% Compiled to native ESM ✔️ ✖️ TypeScript support ✔️ ✖️ Package size (core only) 35.2 kB 208 kB Built-in middlewares ✖️ ✔️

Benchmark

Framework req/s transfer/sec latency @tinyhttp/app (w/o exts) 24575 3.81 MB 3.37 ms @tinyhttp/app (esm) 22820 3.54 MB 4.04 ms @tinyhttp/app (cjs) 22637 3.51 MB 4.08 ms express@4.17.1 12986 2 MB 7.11 ms

Note: Benchmarks aren’t completely accurate and are different on every run and on every machine. You need to compare proportions instead of absolute values.

Conclusion: tinyhttp (without extra req / res extensions) is ~1.9x faster than Express.

Installation

You can use any package manager to install tinyhttp and Express. I will use npm for demonstration.

tinyhttp : npm i @tinyhttp/app

: Express: npm install express

Hello world

The app structures of Express and tinyhttp are quite similar. If you know Express, then you also know tinyhttp.

tinyhttp

import { App } from '@tinyhttp/app' const app = new App() const PORT = 3000 app .get('/', (_, res) => void res.send('<h1>Hello World</h1>')) .listen(PORT, () => console.log(`Started on http://localhost:${PORT}!`))

Express

const express = require('express'); const app = express(); app.get('/', (req, res) => { res.send('Hello world'); }); app.listen(3000, () => console.log('listening on port 3000'));

You probably noticed that instead of require , we use ESM imports. tinyhttp is recommended to be used with “Native ESM“. Unlike Express, tinyhttp is compiled to both ESM and Common.js module systems, while still being much smaller than Express.

You can use import / export syntax in Node.js with it. To setup a Node ESM package, put "type": "module" in the package.json file like this:

{ "type": "module" }

Another option would be to use an .mjs extension. Then, you don’t need to put that "type" field in package.json. For more info, check out the ECMAScript Modules Node.js documentation.

Because the most of popular Express middleware also uses outdated modules, tinyhttp provides a set of its rewrites/remakes of popular wares, such as logger, session and so on.

Routing

Let’s handle some basic routing in tinyhttp and Express. Express contains a lot of helper functions in their req and res objects. tinyhttp fully implements Express API by having such methods as res.send , res.download , res.redirect and so on.

tinyhttp

import { App } from '@tinyhttp/app' import { once } from 'events' const app = new App() const PORT = 3000 app.get('/', (req, res) => { res.send('Sent a GET!') }) app.post('/', async (req, res) => { // Nothing complex here, we just listen to 'data' event and return the data as a promise to a `data` variable const data = await once(req, 'data').then(d => d.toString()) // And then we send it res.end(`Sent some data: ${data}`) }) app.listen(PORT, () => console.log(`Started on http://localhost:${PORT}!`))

Express

var express = require('express'); var app = express(); app.get('/', function(req, res){ res.send("Send a GET!"); }); app.post('/', function(req, res){ res.send("hello'!

"); }); app.listen(3000);

Conclusion

tinyhttp is fast and light. You can start using it today for backend applications. The tinyhttp repository contains a lot of examples, including MongoDB and GraphQL integrations.