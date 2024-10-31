A guide to developing a product segmentation strategy

Most successful product managers suffer from the same challenge.
They start with a niche product for a niche audience, dominate it, and start scaling. As they scale, they need to cater to the needs of an increasingly wider audience, shifting towards a generic product that tries to be everything for everyone.
Then, new companies appear on the market and try to steal part of the audience by targeting a niche sub-segment, and the cycle repeats. However, some PMs break from this cycle and keep their product a market leader for decades.
By segmenting your offering, you can tailor value propositions and marketing activities to specific niches, remaining competitive enough to fend off other market entrants. In other words, the bigger you are, the more critical it is to start segmenting your product offering.
Keep reading to learn how to do so.
Product segmentation refers to dividing your product offering into smaller groups of products that target different market segments.
It can take various forms. For example, Samsung divides its core mobile offering into:
By segmenting the product offering, Samsung can tailor each product line to the needs of a specific audience. Combining those three models into “one-fits-all” would create a mediocre product that wouldn’t nail the needs of any of the audiences.
In theory, you can segment products by any criteria that makes sense to you. Common types include:
Demographic segmentation is probably the oldest type of product segmentation. For example, you often segment products based on:
Cultural differences between geographic locations often call for dedicated product segmentation.
For example, McDonald’s offers different offerings:
People tend to display different behaviors, needs, and preferences, so it might be wise to adjust the product offering to address different personalities.
A recent example is Netflix’s introduction of a subscription tier with ads. This way, Netflix has a dedicated offering for more patient people who don’t mind ads but are more budget-conscious while still catering to impatient people who hate interruptions with a more expensive plan tier.
Finally, some people might use the same product for a different objective.
For example, ChatGPT has a free tier for users who just need a casual Q&A while offering GPT Plus for people using AI for more advanced actions. It also offers corporate plans for companies that need to use GPT’s API at a scale.
The biggest problem with product segmentation is the cost. Catering for new market segments can lead to the following expenses:
Instead of focusing your full attention on a single product, you need to split it into numerous sub-products.
Given the cost, most early- and mid-stage companies are better off focusing on one main offering. However, you can expect many benefits once you get big enough to afford the cost of product segmentation.
Instead of marketing a single product for the masses, you can run smaller campaigns with dedicated messaging, positioning, and target audience. This allows you to resonate better and grab more attention.
The more focused your marketing actions are, the more customized your product is for your audience, and the cheaper your customer acquisition becomes.
Generic products simply don’t sell as well as those truly tailored to specific segments’ needs.
Most importantly, product segmentation allows you to stay competitive in terms of user experience and value delivery.
The more product segmentation you have, the smaller the audiences for each product category, and the higher the chance of creating a product that truly resonates with the whole audience rather than being mediocre for the masses.
To implement a product segmentation strategy, follow these key steps:
First of all, you must understand your market well. Gather information about your users through:
How do they differ in terms of geography, demographics, behaviors, and use cases? How do their satisfaction and willingness to pay differ depending on those factors?
Your market research should give you clear signals about what factors most impact satisfaction and willingness to pay.
Some of these could include:
If you don’t see clear differences in users’ needs, it most likely means you need to conduct more research. If, even after interviewing dozens of users, you don’t see any clear patterns, then the users you’re targeting might be very homogenous, and product segmentation doesn’t make much sense.
If you manage to find what criteria most impacts your customers’ satisfaction and willingness to pay, you can segment the market based on them.
Say you’re building an EdTech product for students, and you notice that depending on how much they care about their grade, their needs and expectations change. Then, it might make sense to segment the market for:
Product segmentation is a step-by-step process. If you have a single product, your next step should be to segment it into two different sub-products. Only when you nail two product segments do you add a third one, and so on.
So, you must first prioritize the two main segments you want to target.
I usually use four evaluation criteria:
I don’t use any specific formula or framework. Deciding which segments to prioritize is a critical strategic decision, so it should come from a series of discussions and broader considerations instead of some simple math.
Once you’ve chosen your segments, dive even deeper into research and develop a dedicated and well-informed user persona for each segment.
Personas will not only help you develop custom products but also provide a great sanity check. If you identify more than one persona in a segment, that means there’s an opportunity to further sub-segment the market.
I also like creating a user journey map for each persona. They come in handy for evaluating the current experience and deciding what adjustments are needed to fully satisfy the segment.
Lastly, you need to develop a great product for each defined persona.
The principles here don’t differ from your normal product development, you’re just building on two separate tracks.
Whether it’s working on iPhone Pro Max versus iPhone Mini, or developing different tiers of Figma’s subscription, the goal is to balance between:
Product segmentation is expensive, and yet it’s often the only way to remain a market leader.
The more popular your product becomes, the more diverse your audience becomes. This makes it increasingly harder to satisfy everyone. When you find yourself in this position, turn towards product segmentation.
Start by understanding what criteria impact your customers. If you see a strong correlation between two criteria, consider different product lines for those segments. This allows you to tailor your value proposition and communication to maintain the best solution on the market for a particular group of users.
Just make sure to go slow. Product segmentation comes with significant costs and makes it harder to maintain cohesive branding, vision, and alignment within the company. It should be a cautious strategic decision preceded by detailed analysis.
Featured image source: IconScout
LogRocket identifies friction points in the user experience so you can make informed decisions about product and design changes that must happen to hit your goals.
With LogRocket, you can understand the scope of the issues affecting your product and prioritize the changes that need to be made. LogRocket simplifies workflows by allowing Engineering, Product, UX, and Design teams to work from the same data as you, eliminating any confusion about what needs to be done.
Get your teams on the same page — try LogRocket today.
Building a design system is a complex but rewarding journey, and treating it as a product that serves other products is key to its success.
Unbundling involves breaking down a product or service into its individual components, allowing customers to purchase only what they require.
Jaryd Hermann discusses how companies can ship products and features quickly while also making them beautiful, human-centric, and delightful.
Product markets offer you a chance to compete with other businesses to satisfy customer demands and preferences.