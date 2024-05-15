Examples of successful product-led growth

As a product manager, once you achieve product-market fit, it’s expected that you pivot towards owning your customer acquisition cost (CAC). However, as you work towards success, you might notice that the same term — product-led growth (PLG) — comes up again and again. While product has always been important, the rise of constant cost optimizations and the advent of AI automation has made PLG vital to driving meaningful business outcomes.

But what exactly is product-led growth? In this article, you’ll learn what it is, strategies and metrics you can implement alongside it, and read case studies that demonstrate its effectiveness.

What is product-led growth?

In simple terms, product-led growth means that the product can sell itself. Think of it like a self-sufficient user experience that leads to business growth by providing value to your users.

Traditionally, the growth of a product comes from its adoption, upgrades, and value-added services. This entails investing in a sales team, advertising, email campaigns, cold calls, and targeted ads that then results in a higher CAC and lower LTV (customer’s lifetime value during your mutual relationship between the customer and the business/product).

When talking about PLG, people mainly think of SaaS products that enable growth loops that empower PLG strategies. A major part of this begins with trying a product before you start to pay for it. Enterprise or B2B businesses would ideally prefer a free trial to demonstrate value prior to a widespread adoption.

Experiencing a product is an extremely important part of the buying process, but don’t make the mistake of thinking that product-led companies don’t need a sales team. It simply means that your product is the primary weight puller when it comes to showcasing value to the users and isn’t dependent on human intervention to walk a potential user through a sales life-cycle.

PLG strategies

Now, as you start devising your PLG strategies, remember you have a plethora of tried and tested methods at your disposal. You don’t need to reinvent the wheel; instead try the strategies you know to be successful and then customize them for your specific product and industry.

Some of these might include:

Leveraging user-generated content

Encouraging social sharing

Incentivizing social interaction

Enabling referral systems

Promoting power users

Offering free to start and paid for advanced features

Success metrics for product-led growth

Along with a PLG strategy for your product, you also need to figure out the success metrics that’ll accompany your strategy. Some of them will include (but are not limited to):

Time to value (TTV): How quickly can you deliver the core product value to your user?

Expansion revenue What’s the additional revenue you generated from your user during a stipulated time frame?

Net revenue churn (a-b)/c = Net revenue churn, where: a= Revenue lost in a given period b= Income from new and expansion customers c= Revenue at the start of the given period

Product qualified leads (PQL) where you track your: PQL to paid conversion rate PQAL rate



Examples of successful PLG

Now that you have a sense of PLG, let’s look at a few product examples demonstrating outstanding loops for users:

Slack

A well-known product that’s become synonymous with business communication. Its forward-looking approach with the freemium model made it even easier for the viral loop to kick off. Giving opportunities to users to control communication channels, and third-party integrations made it grow into the leader that it is today.

It’s almost impossible to think of seamless business communication tools and not think of Slack. Its ability to make the tool available across platforms was also key from web apps to mobile apps and Google suite integrations.

Zoom

Zoom made waves by delivering a seamless video calling tool while keeping a freemium model to offer its advanced features. Similar to Slack, it also made its product available across devices and platforms making it easier for anyone to share a Zoom link and join a call.

Seamless onboarding exposed users to the immediate value the product offered while slowly building a habit of using Zoom UI for all things associated with video calls. The company saw a global surge in demand during the unfortunate global pandemic of COVID-19 (an opportunity lost by Skype due to its lack of PLG strategies in place).

Dropbox

The revolutionary file-storage platform also adopted the freemium model to initiate file storage with a size ceiling and then encouraged users to buy premium services. Over the years it has successfully become one of the leading cloud storage platforms, globally.

One of the key growth levers for Dropbox was also the ability to integrate with Microsoft and Google Suite to make file transfer and storage easier in the workspaces users were already familiar with. It did all of this without compromising on data security and privacy for the users, in turn building a solid foundation of trust that encouraged word of mouth and referrals.

Canva

Canva democratized graphic design and made it easier for users to build design assets. Its regular feature releases around new templates, integrations, and collaborative features ensure multiple growth loops that let users receive constant benefits out of the platform.

Its freemium user journey also ensures it retains the branding watermark for free services and since the nature of the product is social sharing, the organic viral loop catches on pretty quickly.

Final thoughts

The above list is just a reference; there are many more strategies that fit in different product and industry contexts. That said, PLG utilizes a user flow that begins by exposing users to a version of your product and then building a community around it. You still need an effective sales team, but product-led growth enables them to be more effective by adding a tangible product to outreach.

A mix of these approaches will enable you to create your own PLG strategy that best suits your product. All the best!

Featured image source: IconScout