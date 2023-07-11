How to run a management meeting: Agenda with template

I am an experienced PM of 5+ years with 9+ years of analyst and leadership experience in software companies, currently working as a PM in an e-commerce company. I am an Electric and Electronic Engineer with a Masters in Engineering Management. In my social life, I like skiing, kitesurfing, boxing, and am a professional horse rider in show jumping competitions.

For every manager, and particularly for product managers, meetings can often feel like a perpetual hurdle. It’s a somewhat ironic aspect of our role as PMs that we sometimes schedule meetings just to strategize ways to lessen our number of meetings! 😀

One thing I’ve learned over time is the critical role of management meetings. Though they may occasionally seem insignificant, these meetings serve as a powerful tool to prevent miscommunication and create a strong culture within your organization. Shared knowledge is crucial — it starts from the management level to internal teams.

As a manager, you’re the one who guides your team, listens to other departments, and helps solve any bottlenecks. Management meetings are where we sow the seeds of this culture that will spread throughout the organization.

In this article, we’ll talk about running management meeting tips with real-world examples. We will also see the impact on product management outcomes.

Table of contents

What is a management meeting?

A management meeting is a meeting among leaders of necessary departments. Convening a management meeting involves addressing the concerns of various roles within the company, including project managers, product managers, business managers, and department managers.

The primary benefit of these meetings is gaining insights from cross-functional teams and collaboratively addressing any bottlenecks other teams may be facing. It’s important to avoid postponing regular meetings. If rescheduling is necessary, you might need to adjust the frequency of the meetings to meet new requirements — whether that’s weekly, monthly, or quarterly. Even if just one department has a question or update, it’s important to schedule and conduct a quick meeting to foster collaboration.

The importance of management meetings in product management

Regular meetings among managers help fuel your organization’s communication and knowledge transfer. Managers convene to troubleshoot problems as they arise, with the goal of enhancing team performance and productivity.

These management meetings aim to identify team bottlenecks and establish action points to address issues before the next meeting. Without such gatherings, project deadlines could be missed due to a lack of information.

Knowledge transfer enables managers to enhance their communication and build trust among each other. The sense of being on the same page with everyone else boosts team spirit and positivity. Alignment at the management level resonates throughout the organization and, as a result, departments become more aligned and motivated to work in harmony.

Key elements of effective management meetings

As a manager, I honestly can say that half of my days are spent with meetings. It is likely the same for all managers as we arrange meetings with very busy team members — that’s a great effort already 😀

We already spent a lot of our day in meetings, so we at least can manage meetings effectively to prevent wasting any time.

An effective meeting can be achieved with a well-prepared meeting leader. Every meeting, not just management meetings, should have a leader appointed at least two days prior. The meeting leader should guide attendees to achieve the following agenda:

1. Meeting goal

The meeting agenda should be shared alongside the calendar invite. Remind the attendees one or two days before the meeting. This way, you can be certain that everyone attending the meeting is prepared and understands the subject. A simple meeting charter, detailing the problem, meeting goal, and key members, can be added to the meeting document.

2. Action item (topic) list

If it’s the first meeting, you may establish the topic/action item list while discussing the goal. For subsequent meetings, the leader should review the topics before the meeting, marking off those that have been completed. The leader should also check new items and take necessary action before the meeting.

When presenting the topic, everyone should be mindful not to exceed the allotted time. Remember, effective meetings follow rules.

3. Meeting duration

Before the meeting, presenters specify the duration of their topics, and the leader reviews and updates the list. Based on the old and new topic lists, estimate the duration of the meeting. It’s essential to provide each stakeholder with the necessary time. Rushing through or skipping some departments’ topics will result in a lack of information and miscommunication. The leader can prioritize the topics based on importance and postpone some if time is tight.

4. Next steps

As the meeting leader, you should facilitate discussion on the topic but remind participants of the time if discussions run long. During the discussion, the leader should identify the action to be taken and assign it to the responsible manager. So, after the meeting, all managers know what they are expected to do before the next meeting.

Quickly review the items you discussed and assign each task, if not already done. Everyone should leave the meeting knowing what action they need to take. Remember, the goal of the meeting is to foster clear communication within the organization.

Management meeting template

Management meeting documents should clearly present the charter, agenda, notes, and rules. You can access a free management meeting template through Google Sheets with this link. While the methods or columns can be adjusted to fit organizational requirements, it’s essential to cover the following fields:

Meeting charter

The meeting charter provides a summary of the problem and the goals of the meeting. A brief explanation will suffice. It’s critical to include all key members, as people will check this before adding action items:

Meeting agenda

The agenda is prepared for a single meeting, complete with meeting dates. Once a meeting concludes, the agenda should be closed, and a new section should be opened for the next one.

Topics can be grouped to maintain a clean and straightforward layout. The meeting leader can open the relevant date and discuss open topics in subsequent meetings. It’s crucial to include columns for duration and presenter in the agenda section:

Meeting notes

The meeting leader uses this section to list action points. I personally prefer to place new items at the top, but you can also add them to the bottom. All discussed matters should be recorded with a corresponding action, responsible party, and deadline. Each note should have at least one person responsible for following up. To keep the list sorted, closed notes can be hidden:

Meeting rules

Although not mandatory, a section for meeting rules can be useful. These are common rules that apply to every meeting. If you have exceptions or newcomers, keeping these rules within the document ensures that all attendees are on the same page:

Practical tips for running a successful management meeting

Running a successful meeting requires a clear set of rules and understanding from each attendee. These rules can be incorporated into the meeting Excel sheet, providing a reference for newcomers.

At a minimum, the rule set should cover the following points:

The meeting is held every “Monday” at 11:00 AM

The meeting duration is half an hour (the leader may adjust this based on the duration of the topic list)

The tech product manager serves as the meeting leader

One day before the meeting, an agenda proposal is shared and updated if necessary

The drive link for each topic to be discussed is shared with the agenda before the meeting

Actions from previous weeks that haven’t been closed are discussed at the meeting

The presenter should add the time duration of their topic, and the meeting leader can warn the presenter if the time is up

A person appointed by the leader of the tech team takes meeting notes during the meeting

The meeting notes are published by the leader as a link by the next day, at the latest

If there are no agenda items, the meeting is canceled after agreement from all stakeholders

The rule set may vary according to organizational cultures. However, having one saves time that would otherwise be spent explaining the rules before each meeting

The goal of the meeting should be shared with everyone when sending the email invitation. Personally, I prefer to read the objectives before accepting a meeting invitation. Clear communication about meeting objectives can increase active participation.

Lastly, remember to follow up on the meeting action list. The meeting leader must assign each action to a responsible person. If there’s any confusion about who is responsible for a task, it likely won’t be completed on time. It’s a waste of time to gather people for a meeting only to have nothing accomplished.

How to manage management meetings

I have been working remotely since the beginning of Covid, so every meeting is a Zoom meeting for me. As a virtual meeting tool, we prefer to use Zoom over other options. The biggest virtual meeting pitfall is cameras turned off 😣

As the meeting leader, you should be the one who motivates attendees to turn on their cameras. The purpose of the meeting is to communicate and understand each other and believe me, seeing a person’s face (even via Zoom) will affect your communication style.

In a virtual meeting, we were discussing a minor issue, but misunderstandings led to it escalating into a major problem. A simple joke was misinterpreted due to the lack of visual cues, and we wasted a couple of weeks resolving the misunderstanding between two managers. Seeing one’s facial impressions can solve those kinds of misunderstandings.

Regular meetings may seem like a waste of time when everyone is busy with project work, but their value becomes apparent too late—when problems arise that could have been prevented. Simply staying updated with each team’s progress can prevent a lot of issues.

We tried weekly 15-minute technical management and business management meetings for a huge project. Attendees were really unhappy and asked if we could cancel the meeting before it started. This large project involved more than 35 teams and 100 team members, and although there was initial resistance from the attendees, I sent persistent reminders and agendas. This actually led to successful meetings, ultimately resulting in the project being delivered on time, without any miscommunication or integration issues.

In contrast, for a smaller project, managers decided to hold meetings only internally and when problems arose. As you can imagine, each team started developing their parts in isolation, resulting in solutions that didn’t meet others’ needs. We lost two weeks rectifying the communication issues and reworking ineffective developments. Sometimes a 15-minute meeting can save hours of work if its benefits are properly understood and utilized.

Conclusion

The product management role sits in the middle of business and technology. That’s why I personally can say selecting the meeting leader from product managers can save time. They will understand both the technical and business perspectives at the same time.

Motivate managers to attend the meetings and add topics to the agenda. Before closing the meeting, go over the actions and be sure that everyone understands their agenda items and their respective deadlines.

Send reminders and updates regularly to prevent latency. Feel free to ask participants for updates. And lastly, remember that managers also need management sometimes 😂

Featured image source: IconScout