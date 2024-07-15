Preparing for UX interviews: Whiteboard and home exercises

In the last few years, the ‌tech job market has been unstable, with large rounds of layoffs at major companies worldwide. Being prepared for your next interview is important for junior and seasoned designers that want to stand out among the growing number of job seekers.

Learning or improving how to solve product design exercises is a crucial skill for designers that want to land their next gig. The interview process is generally similar across all companies, and the most important part is the design challenge.

This article will guide readers regarding the UX interview process and best practices for completing take-home exercises and live whiteboards, which are typical design exercises all candidates will need to do to land their next job.

Understanding the UX interview process

The first step in preparing for a UX interview is to learn how the interview process is typically structured. After that, we will present the design exercises framework.

While each company may have a different interview structure, they generally follow a similar pattern. Here, we will focus on the most common tasks every product designer needs to take on in each process.

1. Application

When there are more applicants than available jobs, hopeful employees often must apply for the job online via a platform or by email. When the opposite is true and there are more open positions than talented prospects, leading companies and their recruiters usually actively reach out to potential talent on platforms such as LinkedIn or Monster.

Either way, the first touchpoint in this process is when you, the candidate, share your portfolio and resume with the recruiter’s team.

2. Phone screen

This step takes place over the phone or via a video call and lasts for about 30 minutes. The goal of the call is to see if there is a real match between your expectations and the business needs.

During this conversation, the recruiter may ask you about past work experiences, future job interests, and salary expectations. The aim of the company is to clarify the job description, allow you to ask any further questions, and explain the next steps in the interview process.

3. Portfolio review

If you haven’t already by this point, you’ll usually meet your direct manager or someone closely related to the team’s leadership. This interview will generally last for about an hour.

During the first half, the manager will introduce the team’s scope and ask about you and the professional experience, knowledge, and skills you can bring to the team. During the second half, you’ll be required to present one or two cases from your portfolio to properly evaluate your process and abilities.

Quick tip: it’s important to start your case presentation by showcasing data and numbers to explain why the business decided to work on the project. Later, show the process, and finally explain the outcome with numbers to evaluate the success or failure of the product implementation.

4. Design exercise

The design exercise is the most crucial step in the process. Here, you’ll be asked to solve a design problem through a home exercise or a whiteboard challenge.

Candidates are often asked to showcase the process and mindset behind their decisions while solving the problem. Later in this blog post, I’ll explain how to prepare for this challenge and improve your chances of successfully landing a job offer.

5. Cultural interview

At this point, the company has already assessed your technical skills, but some believe it’s important to know more about your soft skills and personal work style. Here is where the company evaluates the cultural fit of a candidate.

During this interview, you will be assessed on a set of behaviors and competencies that align with the company’s values. It’s highly recommended to read about the company’s core values and consider how you match ‌them.

Heads up: not all companies will be a good match for every candidate. Don’t push during this stage; you don’t want to work in a toxic environment or on a team that doesn’t fit your personality or work style.

6. Offer

If you have successfully passed all the previous interviews, you will receive an offer and the recruiter will schedule some time to walk you through it. Take your time reviewing the offer and scheduling a follow-up meeting if you want to negotiate some terms. Finally, make a decision to accept or decline a job offer.

As discussed, ‌steps three and four above focus on assessing the designer’s skills. The next section will prepare you for the design challenge aspect of the interview and provide tips and tools for building your portfolio and succeeding on the home exercise or whiteboard.

Types of design exercises

A design exercise is a task designed to demonstrate a designer’s ability to solve a problem with creative thinking and present the solution to an audience. There are typically two types of experiences companies may ask you as a candidate to complete.

The challenge will vary depending on the skills the company wants to test. A home exercise will test visual skills, while a whiteboard challenge assesses a candidate’s design thinking.

In the next section, we will explore the proposed framework for solving a design exercise. You can use it or you can adjust it to fit your style and needs.

Home exercise

If you’re given a home exercise, the company will provide a design brief including the problem statement, previously collected research, design assets, and desired outcomes.

The task may be different depending on the area the company wants to evaluate your skills. Some companies will look for user interface skills, while others will be interested in your design thinking approach.

Usually the time frame to complete the exercise is eight hours and about a week of time, but you can negotiate it. The presentation needs to include a presentation, a walk-through process, and the final assets.

After submitting your work, a follow-up presentation will be scheduled where the interviewers will ask you questions. Sometimes, you’ll be compensated for the time spent on the exercise.

Whiteboard exercise

This type of exercise has become the norm in the last few years. You’ll have around 45 minutes to complete a design challenge, either online or in person. Generally, the interviewer will present a broad problem statement to the candidate and some data or extra resources.

You’ll need to perform the exercise while explaining your thought process and decisions to an audience and following the design process. When finished, you’ll have about five minutes to present the proposal and the interviewer will have time to ask questions.

During the exercise, you may interact with the interviewers playing a role to mimic a real-world experience; these roles are usually project manager, researcher, or data analyst. Basically, the aim of this type of exercise is to observe the way you think and interact with colleagues, more so than for you to craft a polished UI.

Following the 5 Ws and 1 H method

I have outlined several steps to take to complete a design exercise. These steps are meant to guide you in understanding the exercise, defining a hypothetical audience, ideating possible solutions, and finally, measuring success.

In real life, these steps will be decided by different stakeholders in collaboration with other team members. Remember, this isn’t a strict method to follow. Use your judgment regarding when to apply it. However, it may provide a helpful reference that will help you create the best framework to use in your next job interview.

Step 1: Why (understand the problem)

Product design may sound quite artistic, but every beautifully crafted user interface has a backstory. A product designer’s job is to create a meaningful UX to help users complete potentially complex tasks, all packaged in appealing visuals for the user’s delight.

Understanding the problems we’re facing is crucial to finding a good solution. Therefore, it’s important to define our objectives. The top three questions to answer here are:

What problem are we trying to solve? How does this solution benefit the customer? How does this solution benefit the business?

Use these questions in your next whiteboard or home exercise to present the problem to the audience and translate the vision into a business opportunity.

During whiteboard exercises, remember you can ask questions. You’re expected to engage with your interviewers and ask for any necessary clarifications.

Here’s an example scenario you can use to practice this step:

Our product is a parental control software. The app was designed to help parents monitor and control children’s digital activity. We identified 46% of users have difficulties completing tasks successfully using the current navigation system, which is causing dissatisfaction and a high rate of non-completions or bounces. We are aiming to improve ‌task completion rates and satisfaction by improving the information architecture with a better grouping, labeling, and hierarchy system.

Step 2: Who (define the audience)

There is one typical mistake that kills companies: not building products for its users, but instead building products for the stakeholders. Ego is normal in humans, but we need to avoid letting it guide us. Instead, focus on listening to our target audience‌ — ‌the ones who will use and pay for the product.

Define your audience and understand who you are building the product for. If you don’t understand your audience, you are taking the risk of building a product that users don’t want. The top three questions to answer here are:

What is your audience’s age, gender, location, and occupation? From all the audience types you can identify, which audience will you design for? What does your audience need?

For example, if your product is a creative e-learning platform, your audience might include:

Graphic design enthusiasts, but not professionals based in cities with professional jobs

Mainly females who need some design knowledge for their day-to-day jobs

Young professionals aiming to help in little design tasks

From there, you’ll need to think strategically about which audience you’ll design for and what they need.

Step 3: When and where? (define context and needs)

After defining the audience, it is important to understand when and where the audience experiences the problem stated, and how you can create a digital solution to solve it. This context will help you design the future product or feature for our users to enjoy.

During this step, you’ll need to describe the environment where your target audience experiences the problem. This will help you better understand their context and needs. The top three questions to answer here are:

Where are they physically? Are they on a digital web or app? How much time do they have? What is the customer’s motivation to solve the problem?

For example, users of an accounting app may include accountants or bookkeepers may prefer using a desktop over a phone for accounting tasks. Therefore, they might use the app only when they don’t have desktop access. They will use the app only for minor tasks ‌or during public transportation commutes.

Step 4: What? (Ideation)

In this section, we need to conduct a brainstorm session to generate between three to five ideas to solve the previously stated problem. Remember to consider the audience for whom we are building the product, the place, and the time they will use it, and why they have a problem.

If you have multiple ideas, you can use a prioritization matrix with impact on the X axis and effort on the Y axis, and then decide which idea would have the most impact with the least effort. The top three questions to answer here are:

What type of product are you thinking‌ about? Where will this product be built? Mobile, web, or both? What interface will be used? Voice, audio, AI…

For example, imagine you’re creating something to help people looking for a shared apartment. You could build an app with AI to match people looking to rent out bedrooms with people looking to occupy them. The AI will help them by matching potential people that have the same beliefs and interests to improve the satisfaction rate when cohabitating.

Ideation during whiteboard vs. home exercises

During the ideation stage, there’s a huge difference between completing a home exercise and a whiteboard exercise.

Generally, the whiteboard exercise allows candidates to write ideas and maybe create a quick and preliminary draft of it using shapes and colors. In contrast, a take-home exercise will require the candidate to solve the problem, creating a storyboard, a user flow, and the final screens with a polished UI.

You may notice this step is what takes up most of the time allowance for the exercise. Make sure you practice balancing your time — you don’t want to rush the other steps, but you definitely need to give yourself sufficient time for ideation.

Step 5: How (measure success)

How do we know if the solution was successful? Nothing matters if what we build doesn’t appeal to our users and nobody uses it.

It’s time to close the gap and define how we can validate the solution. A common practice is to define metrics or KPIs to track and define what metrics indicate success. For the sake of the exercise, if you don’t have current metrics, establish a baseline. Typical metrics to consider might include:

Success rate Task completion Time on task Engagement Retention rate – How often does the customer come back? Conversion rate — Visitors that turn into customers Revenue – Money generated from this channel

Allocating time for each step and your presentation

Each step involves significant effort, but with practice, you can automate tasks and save time. Below is a suggested time allocation for a 45-minute whiteboard exercise:

Step 1: Why — 5 minutes

Step 2: Who — 5 minutes

Step 3: When and where — 5 minutes

Step 4: What — 20 minutes

Step 5: How — 5 minutes

Presentation — 5 minutes

If you have additional time, allocate it to step four to showcase your ideation and problem-solving skills. Remember that take-home tasks will give you more time you can use at your convenience. This extra time will allow you to create some slides to present your ideas and highlight the interesting findings of each six steps.

When presenting for a whiteboard exercise, remember to start by discussing the scope of the exercise. Throughout your presentation, address the highlights of the exercise, ‌as well as the blind spots you didn’t have time to tackle.

By the end of the presentation, demonstrate an open mind for discussing further arguments and answering questions — but try to be concise as well.

Conclusion

Interviewing can be a stressful and uncertain situation, and whiteboards or take-home exercises can be particularly draining. This article outlines a framework for the typical interview process, with a focus on design challenges that help companies evaluate the candidate’s design maturity.

Mastering design exercises is crucial because completing them successfully can position you as a top candidate. Practice the provided framework, adjust it to your style, and demonstrate your skills in understanding, emphasizing, defining, ideating, and finding solutions to complex problems.

Preparation and practice are key. Help yourself with the skills, tools, and knowledge shared in this guide to nail your next interview and secure your next gig in the industry.