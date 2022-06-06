LogRocket meetup: How to start a blog in less than 30 minutes using Docusaurus, GitHub Actions and Azure Static Web Apps

Join us on Jan 22nd at 3 p.m. EDT and discover how you can build a blog in minutes using Docusaurus, GitHub Actions, and Azure Static Web Apps.
In this Meetup, you will learn:
- Jamstack and Azure Static Web Apps: What they are and why we are using them
- Docusaurus: Creating a site and why it’s a good fit for Jamstack
- Azure: Creating a Static Web App
- Staging environments: Readying the app before final deployment
YOUR HOST:
John Reilly
John Reilly is a contributor to ts-loader and fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin, also a general TS fanatic.
Sign up for the meetup:
June 22nd | 3p.m. EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards