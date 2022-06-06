LogRocket meetup: How to start a blog in less than 30 mins. using Docusaurus, GitHub Actions, and Azure Static Web Apps

Join us on June 22nd at 3 p.m. EDT and discover how you can build a blog in minutes using Docusaurus, GitHub Actions, and Azure Static Web Apps.
In this meetup, you’ll learn:

  • Jamstack and Azure Static Web Apps: What they are and why we’re using them
  • Docusaurus: Creating a site and why it’s a good fit for Jamstack
  • Azure: Creating a Static Web App
  • Staging environments: Readying the app before final deployment

YOUR HOST:

John Reilly
John Reilly is a contributor to ts-loader and fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin, also a general TS fanatic.

John’s previous LogRocket meetup on TypeScript

Sign up for the meetup:

June 22nd | 3p.m. EDT

Recording to be sent afterwards