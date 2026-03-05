LaunchPod: The Cortisol UI: How We Fix FinServ’s Empathy Problem

LaunchPod is a product management podcast hosted by LogRocket’s VP of Marketing, Jeff Wharton, where he talks to product leaders about the issues they faced in their careers, how they found solutions to those issues, and how you can apply these solutions in your own day-to-day product role.

Most financial products are optimized for transactions, not human emotion. For many people, this transforms an already fraught topic into pure anxiety. Our guest today is building banking for what she calls the “Cortisol UI.”

Melissa Douros has spent over 26 years in financial services, starting in debt collection and now serving as the Chief Product Officer at Green Dot. Early on, she learned firsthand that shame is a terrible retention mechanism. That lesson now shapes how she builds financial products for millions of users — for whom the time spent simply navigating their finances can be the most stressful of the day. In this episode, Melissa shares:

How FinServ companies can design for the “Cortisol UI” by building trust and experiences that reduce anxiety before the transaction

An experiment she ran for Discover’s 5% cashback program, where test users collapsed under decision paralysis — proving that more choice can actually increase financial stress

How she flipped Great Wolf Lodge’s booking model from 70% call center to 90% digital while enhancing the human experience

And how Green Dot is navigating AI and agentic commerce without breaking the one thing banks can’t afford to lose: trust

Check out the full episode with Melissa here:

