Understanding the ViewChild and ViewChildren decorators in Angular 10

The
@ViewChild and
@ViewChildren decorators in Angular provide access to child elements in the view DOM by setting up view queries. A view query is a requested reference to a child element within a component view which contains metadata of the element. The scope of these decorators is limited to the component view and its embedded child views. These decorators are especially helpful in instances where being able to access and modify elements within the view in conventional ways is not possible.
For example, if a library ships with a component or directive with a public non-input or non-output property you’d like to change, these decorators would allow you to access and modify them. These decorators are also helpful in exposing providers configured in child components to inject dependencies ( like services, configuration values, etc. ) that the main component may not have access to.
In this article, we will cover how to use the
@ViewChild and
@ViewChildren decorators, what their properties do, and how to specify their properties.
View queries and AfterViewInit lifecycle hook
The
AfterViewInit lifecycle hook is called when the component view and its child views are completely initialized. So for immediate modifications or assignments, the best place to access view queries would be in the
ngAfterViewInit callback because the view queries are already resolved and set. Trying to access them before
ngAfterViewInit responds may generate undefined values. However, the
@ViewChild decorator provides a
static property that can be set to resolve a view query before change detection runs. We’ll cover how to use this property below.
The ViewChild decorator
This decorator takes three properties, a
selector, a
read, and a
static property. The
read and
static properties are optional. These properties are specified like this:
@ViewChild(selector {read: readValue, static: staticValue}) property;
Supported ViewChild selectors
The
selector property specifies what child element within the component view is to be queried. According to the
@ViewChild documentation, five kinds of selectors are supported. These are:
1) Classes with
@Component or
@Directive decorators
In this first example,
MenuItemComponent is a queried from the
MenuComponent view:
@Component({ selector: 'menu-item', template: `<p>{{menuText}}</p>` }) export class MenuItemComponent { @Input() menuText: string; } @Component({ selector: 'menu', template: `<menu-item [menuText]="'Contact Us'"></menu-item>` }) export class MenuComponent{ @ViewChild(MenuItemComponent) menu: MenuItem; }
Here’s an example with a directive:
@Directive({ selector: '[textHighlight]' }) export class TextHighlightDirective{} @Component({ selector: 'profile', template: '<p textHighlight>Some text to highlight</p>' }) export class ProfileComponent{ @ViewChild(TextHighlightDirective) highlightedText: TextHighlightDirective; }
2) A template reference variable as a string. Template reference variables are commonly used within templates but in this instance, it is used to configure a view query:
@Component({ selector: 'menu-item', template: `<p>{{menuText}}</p>` }) export class MenuItemComponent { @Input() menuText: string; } @Component({ selector: 'menu', template: ` <menu-item #aboutUs [menuText]="'About Us'"></menu-item> <menu-item #contactUs [menuText]="'Contact Us'"></menu-item> ` }) export class MenuComponent{ @ViewChild('aboutUs') aboutItem: MenuItem; @ViewChild('contactUs') contactItem: MenuItem; }
3) A provider defined in the child component tree of the current component. In this example, the
SampleService is specified as a provider token for the
FirstChildComponentClass. Since
<first-child> is an element in the
ParentComponent we can access the
SampleService from it using the
SampleService class as a token:
export class SampleService {} @Component({ selector: 'first-child', providers: [SampleService] }) export class FirstChildComponent{} @Component({ selector: 'parent', template: '<first-child></first-child>' }) export class ParentComponent{ @ViewChild(SampleService) sampleService: SampleService; }
4) A provider defined through a string token. Although this is stated in the documentation, getting a provider through this method returns undefined values. This is a regression in Ivy which is enabled by default in Angular 9. A fix for this has been made but as of the publication of this article, it has not been included in any release. To get this to work, you’ll need to disable Ivy in the
tsconfig.json file and use
ViewEngine instead:
{ "angularCompilerOptions": { "enableIvy": false, } }
Here’s how you can use a provider defined through a string token as a selector:
@Component({ selector: 'first-child', providers: [{ provide: 'TokenA', useValue: 'ValueA' }] }) export class FirstChildComponent{} @Component({ selector: 'parent', template: '<first-child></first-child>' }) export class ParentComponent{ @ViewChild('TokenA') providerA: string; }
However, if you’d like to use this type of selector with Ivy, you can use the
read property to acquire a view query:
export class ParentComponent{ @ViewChild(FirstChildComponent, { read: 'TokenA' }) providerA: string; }
5) A
TemplateRef. It’s possible to access embedded templates using the
@ViewChild decorator, which can then be used to instantiate embedded views with
ViewContainerRef:
@Component({ selector: `container`, template: `<ng-template><h1>This container is empty</h1></ng-template>` }) export class ContainerComponent{ @ViewChild(TemplateRef) contTemplate: TemplateRef; }
For a better understanding of how to use these view queries once configured, check out these live examples for each of these kinds of selectors. They illustrate how you can use view queries to access and modify embedded views.
Using the read property
The
read property lets you select various tokens from the elements you query. These tokens could be provider tokens used for dependency injection or in some cases, be the type of view query. This is an optional property.
In the example below, the
FirstChildComponent has a provider configuration with all kinds of dependency tokens like a class, string tokens, and an injection token. These tokens in conjunction with the
read property can expose these dependencies to parent components that embed the
FirstChildComponent. All these dependencies have been accessed in the
ParentComponent using the
ViewChild decorator and the
read property specifying each of the corresponding tokens.
It’s also possible to specify the type the view query should be, using the
read property. In the same example, the
fcElementRef and
fcComponent properties are both queries of
FirstChildComponent but are of different types based on what the
read property was specified as:
export class SampleService {} export const ExampleServiceToken = new InjectionToken<string>('ExampleService'); @Component({ selector: 'first-child', providers: [ SampleService, { provide: 'TokenA', useValue: 'valueA' }, { provide: 'TokenB', useValue: 123 }, { provide: ExampleServiceToken, useExisting: SampleService }, { provide: 'TokenC', useValue: true } ] }) export class FirstChildComponent{} @Component({ selector: 'parent', template: `<first-child></first-child>` }) export class ParentComponent{ @ViewChild(FirstChildComponent, { read: 'TokenA' }) dependencyA: string; @ViewChild(FirstChildComponent, { read: 'TokenB' }) dependencyB: number; @ViewChild(FirstChildComponent, { read: 'TokenC' }) dependencyC: boolean; @ViewChild(FirstChildComponent, { read: SampleService }) sampleService: SampleService; @ViewChild(FirstChildComponent, { read: ElementRef }) fcElementRef: ElementRef; @ViewChild(FirstChildComponent, { read: FirstChildComponent }) fcComponent: FirstChildComponent; @ViewChild(FirstChildComponent, { read: ExampleServiceToken }) exampleService: SampleService; }
Using the static property
The
static property takes a boolean value and is optional. By default, it is false. If it is true, the view query is resolved before the complete competent view and data-bound properties are fully initialized. If set to false, the view query is resolved after the component view and data-bound properties are completely initialized.
In this example, the paragraph element is queried using both
true and
false static properties and the values logged for each in the
ngOnInit and
ngAfterViewInit callbacks:
@Component({ selector: 'display-name', template: '<p #displayName>{{name}}</p>' }) export class DisplayNameComponent implements OnInit, AfterViewInit{ @ViewChild('displayName', {static: true}) staticName: ElementRef; @ViewChild('displayName', {static: false}) nonStaticName: ElementRef; name: string = "Jane"; ngOnInit(){ logValues('OnInit'); } ngAfterViewInit(){ logValues('AfterViewInit'); } logValues(eventType: string){ console.log(`[${eventType}]\n staticName: ${this.staticName}, name value: "${this.staticName.nativeElement.innerHTML}"\n nonStaticName: ${this.nonStaticName}, name value: "${this.nonStaticName.nativeElement.innerHTML}"\n`); } }
This is what will be logged:
[OnInit] staticName: [object Object], name value: "" // static: true nonStaticName: undefined, name value: "" // static: false [AfterViewInit] staticName: [object Object], name value: "Jane" // static: true nonStaticName: [object Object], name value: "Jane" // static: false
In the
ngOnInit callback, none of the interpolated values have been initialized but with
{ static: true}, the
staticName view query is already resolved but the
nonStaticName is undefined. However, after the
AfterViewInit event, all the view queries have been resolved.
You can view these live examples that better illustrate how to use the
read and
static properties with the
@ViewChild decorator.
ViewChildren
The
@ViewChildren decorator works similarly to the
@ViewChild decorator but instead of configuring a single view query, it gets a query list. From the component view DOM, it retrieves a
QueryList of child elements. This list is updated when any changes are made to the child elements. The
@ViewChildren decorator takes two properties, a
selector and a
read property. These properties work in the same way as in the
@ViewChild decorator. Any child elements that match will be part of the list. Here’s an example:
@Component({ selector: 'item-label', template: `<h6>{{labelText}}</h6>` }) export class ItemLabelComponent{ @Input() labelText: string; } @Component({ selector: 'item', template: `<item-label *ngFor="let label of labels" [labelText]="label"></item-label>` }) export class ItemComponent{ @ViewChildren(ItemLabelComponent) allLabels: ItemLabelComponent; labels = ['recent', 'popular', 'new']; }
The length of
allLabels will be three as all the
<item-label> will be selected. The
QueryList has a number of methods you could use to manipulate the view queries.
For a more expansive illustration of how to use the
@ViewChildren decorator and specify the
read property, check out this example.
Conclusion
The
@ViewChild and
@ViewChildren decorators are excellent utilities for querying child elements in views. Understanding how to use them gives you more options for customizing component views. If you’d like to see more about how to use them, check out these examples.
